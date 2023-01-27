Nana Patekar Joins Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’; Filmmaker Calls Him ‘Rare Breed Of Actors Shining’

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri received criticism and fame for his award-winning controversial 2022 film 'The Kashmir Files' which was an utter blockbuster at the box office. Always in the limelight for his upfront, bold, and dramatic statements, his much-awaited next release 'The Vaccine War' is in the line with some top-notch star performers from the industry

Amongst them, Bollywood actor Nana Patekar will also be seen in Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming release 'The Vaccine War' playing the lead role, where the filmmaker called him a rare breed of actor who shines in any role given.

According to a report in Times Of India, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said, "At 'I Am Buddha' we are committed to working with the best talent of Indian Cinema. For the vaccine war, the protagonist had to be powerful, credible and underplayed."

He continued, "And when we were thinking of casting somebody whose performance is unquestionable the only name we thought of was Nana Patekar. He is one of that rare breed of actors who in any role shines and who has never compromised with his craft, with his performances."

Vivek Agnihotri also added, "I am extremely glad that Pallavi and I made this choice of Nana Patekar leading the film. He has given one of the most powerful, credible, and amazing performances of his career."

'The Kashmir Files' director concluded and said, "He surrendered himself to the script and the character which is a very very rare quality among stars. And we are so happy and delighted that Nana Patekar is acting in one of the most important films of our times. Most inspiring and honest film of our times, the most sincere and truthful film of our times, The Vaccine War."

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' was one of the most controversial and popular Hindi films which earned around Rs 300 Crore. The film featured Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar. Based on the cruel 1990s exodus of the Kashmiri Hindus in the region of Kashmir.

His upcoming film 'The Vaccine War' will be produced by actor-producer Pallavi Joshi and is slated to make its theatrical release on August 15, 2023, in 11 languages. The film stars Anupam Kher and Nana Patekar in the lead roles.