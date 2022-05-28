New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has been hitting the headlines these days because of his upcoming projects. Apart from his movies, Shah Rukh created a lot of buzzes when some fans notices a new nameplate of Mannat pinned to Shah Rukh Khan's house. Many SRK fans click pictures outside Mannat. Moreover, it was also reported that the nameplate costed around Rs 25 lakhs. Now, some fans saw that the new nameplate of Mannat is not there anymore.

As per the latest reports, the nameplate has been taken down for repair. A source was quoted saying by Hindustan Times, “One diamond fell from the nameplate and hence it was taken down for repair. It’s inside the house, in fact in the garden, and will be put back once it’s repaired."

Every year, several fans gather around Shah Rukh Khan's house on his birthday to catch the glimpse of their favourite superstar. Recently, on the occasion of Eid, many fans were outside the Mannat and Shah Rukh came to his balcony to greet his fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will make a comeback with his upcoming film Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will sport long hair for his look and some pictures from the set of Pathaan went viral on social media. Shah Rukh will collaborate with Deepika for the fourth time as they were seen together in Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero in 2018, which also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He recently announced his much-anticipated film Dunki, which will be directed by the ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, and it will also star Taapsee Pannu. Moreover, Shah Rukh will star in an untitled film which will be directed by Atlee.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav