Bengali actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan gave birth to her first child, a baby boy on August 26 this year. And now the name of the father of her son has been revealed.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since Bengali actress turned politician Nusrat Jahan has given birth to a baby boy, people are curious and have been speculating the name of the father. Even at times media people tried to question Nusrat about the baby's father but she dodged the question.

She has said, "I think that’s a vague question to ask and puts a black spot on somebody’s character as a woman, who the father is. The father knows who the father is and we are having great parenthood together at the moment. Myself and Yash, we are having a good time."

However, now, the name of her son's father has been revealed. Yes, the birth certificate of Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan’s son states that Yash Dasgupta is the father of the newborn. For the unversed, Yash is a Bengali actor and BJP member. He is also rumoured to be dating Nusrat currently.

Nusrat gave birth to her baby Yishaan J Dasgupta on August 26. And on the certificate, it is written that Debashish Dasgupta is the father which is the other name of Yash Dasgupta.

Meanwhile, when Nusrat was discharged from Kolkata's Bhagirathi Neotia Hospital after giving birth, it was Yash who was seen carrying the newborn in his arms.

For the unversed, Nusrat Jahan got hitched to businessman Nikhil Jain in 2019 in Turkey. However, she refused to acknowledge the marriage later as it was invalid under Indian law.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal