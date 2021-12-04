New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Spanish thriller show 'Money Heist' is definitely one of the most popular series on Netflix. The OTT platform has released the second volume of Season 5, with the final five episodes of the cult series. After the release of all five episodes, the star cast is here to say 'Gracias' to all their fans in India. A 41 seconds clip was released by Netflix, which had the snapshots of The Professor, Berlin, Monica, Tokyo, and Raquel Murillo expressing their gratitude to all the Indian fans for loving the show to bits.

The video starts with the text which reads, “The gang is back. This time in India. To say thank you for letting them steal your hearts.” After which, Alvaro Morte, who says, “Namaste, India. We never imagined that the series and characters were going to receive so much love from so far, so thank you.” The next one in the video is Monica Gaztambide, who played the role of Esther Acebo says, "Hello to all the fans from India. Truly thank you for your support, your love"

Pedro Alonso, who is famous for his character Berlin gives an extra special message as he says, “Hello everyone, thank you for your support, your efforts. A hug to everyone. Enjoy.” Itziar Ituno who portrays the character of Raquel Murillo also says, "Thank you" to all the Indian fans. “Sukriya,” says Ursula Corbero's Tokyo. “Thank you so much for accompanying us all these years,” she adds.

Have a look at Netflix's post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

While the post has garnered above 2 lakh views, fans of the series couldn't keep calm and spammed the comment section. Netflix captioned the post as, "The cast of Money Heist is here to say Gracias [Thank You] to fans from India and we just want to give them La Casa De Pappis [House of money]."

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen