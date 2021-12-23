New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bade Acche Lagte hai 2 fame actor Nakuul Mehta has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The actor himself informed his fans and others about the news. After testing positive for the virus, Nakuul has not stopped his daily life but it seems, he is catching up on all the things he wasn't able to due to work.

Sharing the news of him testing positive for the virus, Nakuul shared a series of photos and wrote, "Since your boy feels less foggy in his mind today, quick health update, no one really asked for. Grateful for Will Smith, a barrage of medicines, YOU on Netflix, Modern Love Podcast on Spotify, Ali Sethi’s melancholic voice, some Christmas lights, my diary, and my house lady’s warm meals to give me company as I take on the mantle of beating Covid! We shall overcome…"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Eversince the news broke on the internet, his fans, well-wishers, and other celebs flooded his comment section with get-well-soon wishes and speedy recovery. Disha Parmar who is his co-star and female lead of the Show Bade Achhe Lagta hai wished him a speedy recovery and hinted that the show and his fans are waiting for him. She wrote, "We are all waiting.. get healthy & back soon."

Nakuul's co-star from Ishqbaaz Kunal Jai Singh wrote, "Nam-myoho-renge-kyo is like the roar of a lion. What sickness can therefore be an obstacle?” You're gonna beat this like a lion my man!!!" while Actor Karan V Grover wrote, "Bounce back stronger sooner and sufiyer ( just inventing a word there ) ?".

Actor Karan Patel also expressed his concern and wished for him to get well soon. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor wrote: "Get well soon brother " Gautam Rode, Ashlesha Savant, Gaurav Kapoor, and many others their best wishes to the actor.

Posted By: Ashita Singh