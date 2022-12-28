Nakuul Mehta QUITS 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2', Says ‘It Was The Right Time To Go’

Television actor Nakuul Mehta has been wooing his fans with his wit and skills for more than a decade now. Known for his adorable chemistry with co-star Disha Parmar, the duo has been a hit since 2011s 'Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara' garnering an international following of two.

The duo made a mad entry in 2021s 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' where Nakuul Mehta was seen in the role of Ram, and Disha Parmar as Priya Sood. Making their fans fall head over heels, recently Nakuul Mehta confirmed his exit from the show bidding adieu to his 'Ram Kapoor' look.

Uff Raya's chemistry is 🔥 totally smitten with each other.will we ever get to see them like this again.#BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/FmMCjnyJav — Bindu (@BinduVasudev) November 27, 2022

After a journey of 2 years, Nakuul Mehta summed up his experiences as "satisfying, enriching, and fulfilling." According to a report cited by Hindustan Times, Nakuul Mehta stated, "The show got a lot of love though many people had doubts when we started because we took on an iconic show. But for it to have the journey and reach out to people the way it has, I think has been truly special."

He further added, "I feel creative, full having been a part of it for so long. The story is going to places and I feel going ahead there's nothing new I can bring to it. I will miss playing Ram."

Nakuul Mehta has been a friendly face of the television world garnering tons of fans in his account, as he has done three TV shows in his decade-old career including 'Íshqbaaz', 'Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara', and 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.'

Nakul stated, "I feel I have paid my dues to the makers and the audiences in the last 18 months. Moreover, you must know when to go and now is the time to go. It is tempting to stay on and continue with a show and receive the love but what more is my question? I look at challenging myself. I have had patience and resilience to say no to a lot of things and preserve myself for bigger things."

The actor says he is not interested in doing too many roles as it is an injustice to his characters and audience. The actor quotes, "Once an audience buys into you for playing a Shivay or Ram, I feel it's an injustice to take up another character in two months and say, 'Now accept me as this'. Now I work for credibility and respect."

He went on and stated, "Today, you could be a star on television or film, but all of us are in the business of wanting to borrow the viewers' time. And I don't take that for granted. For me, I need to go back to live life again and return to the sets as on set you only summarize life."

Nakuul Mehta concluded the conversation and said, "That helps me bring new things to my audience so that I can sort of give them something new, and the credibility of wanting to sample my next project continues. That's kind of hard to earn in this industry is what I've learned along the way."

Making his debut in 2012 in Star Plus's 'Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara', Nakuul got his breakthrough with 'Ishqbaaz' his second show opposite Surbhi Chandna. He is a friendly face on OTT platforms as well and was last seen in the romantic drama 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2.'