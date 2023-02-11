Naiyo Lagda Teaser: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde’s Love Anthem From Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Out | Watch

Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is gaining all eyes since the announcement of the film. Along with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' the teaser of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' was released across social media creating havoc on the internet.

Taking the excitement of the fans to another level, the makers of the film have released the love anthem's teaser from the film titled, 'Naiyo Lagda.' Salman Khan took to his Instagram to share the teaser of the song and we bet fans are eagerly waiting to see it.

Salman Khan took to his Instagram and wrote, "Naiyo Lagda on 12th February NaiyoLagdaTeaser." The makers of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' have upped the ante by releasing this song before Valentine's Day. The song 'Naiyo Lagda' is a love anthem and is set amid the valleys of Ladakh.

In the teaser, the song packs a whole lot of shivering melody befitting the song for valentine's celebrations. Featuring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, the chemistry between this duo will be impeccable to witness in the delightful locations taking the notch high.

The song is composed by Himesh Reshammiya, whereas the lyrics are given by Shabbir Ahmed, and Palak Muchhal and Kamaal Khan have lent their voice capturing the essence of the whole title.

Talking about the collaboration between Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, according to a report in Pinkvilla, Aamir Khan has offered a new film to Salman Khan under his banner. Working for the last 6 months, Aamir Khan has extensively worked hard on this film with director RS Prassana.

Aamir Khan now has the final draft in hand, where he feels Salman Khan will be best fitted for this drama. Salman Khan has also reportedly taken a keen interest in making the process go on the floors soon.

Salman Khan will be next seen in the action-drama 'Tiger3' alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is the fifth spy universe installation of Yash Raj Films after 'Tiger', 'Tiger 2', 'War', and 'Pathaan.'