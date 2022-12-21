Nagarjuna QUITS As Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Host, Nandamuri Balakrishna To Replace Him Next Season: Reports

Popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 6’ came to an end on Sunday, with LV Revanth being declared as the winner. The controversial show has been hosted for a while now and has been the face of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’.

According to reports, Nagarjuna Akkineni has quit the show and won’t return as the host for the new season. Another popular Telugu star, Nandamuri Balakrishna will reportedly be replacing ‘The Ghost’ star on the show as host.

"Nagarjuna's exit is not yet official but Nandamuri Balakrishna has been locked to host Bigg Boss Telugu 7. The makers have already exchanged words with Balayya since he has experience hosting reality shows already," a report in Pinkvilla cited a source as saying.

The report added, "A lot can change later but for now, NBK is locked for Bigg Boss Telugu 7.”

Nagarjuna was recently seen in the pan-India film, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’. The film, which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, featured Nagarjuna as Anish. Talking about audiences loving his character in the film and whether a spin-off can be in the works, Nagarjuna told the Indian Express, “I think it is just not me. I think they gave that kind of response to everybody. They responded that way to the film itself. The content is such that it makes you whistle and hoot and it feels good. Lots of people have sent me videos back home.”

“My fans here have shared how there is a lot of uproar and people are having fun while watching the film. It felt good because we see that in the south all the time. I am glad this happened to Brahmastra. We really worked hard for it,” the actor was quoted as saying in his interaction.

The actor added that the team of 'Brahmastra' is paying attention to all the fan theories. "We are enjoying it. It is such a powerful character. I love Nandi Astra. We had to show when the Nandi Astra takes over, he shifts from the calm and composed man to someone completely different. So yes, we talked about it because it has such beautiful shades to it. Let’s see. I told Ayan, ‘Make one huge success and we’ll talk about these things," the actor added in his interview.

The next season of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’ will premiere next year.