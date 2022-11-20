Naga Shaurya Ties Knot With Anusha Shetty In A Dreamy Ceremony | Watch

NAGA Shaurya and Anusha Shetty tied the knot on Sunday in a beautiful intimate ceremony. The videos of their wedding ceremony have gone viral on social media. The couple looked beautiful together dressed in traditional wedding attire.

Their pre-wedding ceremonies began on November 19.

For the unversed, Naga Shaurya is a successful name in Telugu cinema. He has starred in successful films like Oohalu Gusagusalade, Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya, Kalyana Vaibhogame, Jyo Achyutananda, Chalo, Oh! Baby, Ashwathama and Varudu Kaavalenu and Lakshya.

On the work front, Naga Shaurya was last seen in Krishna Vrinda Vihari, along with Shirley Setia. The movie revolves around Krishna (played by Naga Shaurya) who falls in love with Vrinda (played by Shirley Setia). However, Krishna comes from an orthodox family and tries to convince his family to let him marry Vrinda.

The music of Krishna Vrinda Vihari is composed by Mahati Swara Sagar and it was his fourth collaboration with Naga Shaurya. The movie was officially announced in 2020. However, Krishna Vrinda Vihari's release date got postponed multiple times.

He will be seen in a bunch of films including Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammai, Nari Nari Naduma Murari and Police Vari Hecharika.