Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Custody’ Release To Shivaraj Kumar’s ‘Ghost’: Major Upcoming South Blockbusters In 2023

The South-Indian film industry has been roaring for a couple of years, and the blockbusters are getting international recognition. Loved by moviegoers and critics, the Tollywood film industry has finally seen its rise and is in no mood to back down.

Creating a high amount of buzz in the entertainment world, some of the promising blockbusters of the Tollywood film industry are slated to make their big screen presence in 2023. FROM Jr NTR's 'NTR30' to Naga Chaitanya's 'Custody', several others are listed below.

Custody

Naga Chaitanya is set to slay the screen with his police drama action 'Custody' to be released on May 12, 2023. The film will be the first Telugu-Tamil bilingual drama and the project will mark the filmmaker's Telugu debut. Featuring Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Shetty, Chaitanya will be seen in the role of a police officer with top-notch action sequences attached.

NTR30

After tasting the enormous success of 'RRR', Jr NTR is all set to be back on screen with Koratala Siva's 'NTR30'. Unveiling the first poster of the film with a sword in the lead character's hand, the film will be released on April 5 next year. Working closely with the script of the film, Jr NTR has been very cautious with the details of this release.

Ghost

Shivaraj Kumar's much-awaited Kannada release 'Ghost' will also see a screen release in 2023. One of the most anticipated films of the year, the shooting of the film was worth Rs 3 crore as a lavish jail set was built at the Minerva Hills location in Bangalore. Helmed by MG Srinivas, the film will be a heist action-thriller.

Martin Saga

Dhruva Sarja's upcoming release 'Martin' will be an action jam-packed thriller film which promises to be the biggest action saga of the year. Helmed by AP Arjun, the saga of the film will be coming soon and will be released in five languages including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.