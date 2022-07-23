Naga Chaitanya Talks About Life After Separation From Samantha, Says 'I Have Changed A Lot As A Person'

Ever since South fame Samantha Ruth Prabhu talked about her separation with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya on Koffee With Karan Season 7, the news of thei separation is once again doing rounds on the internet. However, finally, now, even Naga Chaitanya has also addressed the matter and opened up about the matter.

The 'Thank You' actor broke the silence on how his life has been after the separation from Samantha.

“During this period, I have changed a lot as a person. Earlier I could not open up much. But now I am able to. Feeling very much attached to my family members and friends. It feels very nice to see myself as an entirely new person,” the actor was quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.com.

Earlier, several reports surfaced online that stated that Naga was not happy with the kind of Bold roles Samantha takes for films. In fact, some other reports also claimed that it was not just only Naga Chaitanya, but his father Nagarjuna Akkineni was also not happy with Samantha's decisions.

Recently, Samantha made her debut on the famous chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7. At the beginning of the video, the actress can be seen correcting KJo when he accidentally referred to Chaitanya as her husband instead of her ex-husband.

When KJo asked Samantha how she is doing after the separation, the actress replied, “It has been hard. But it’s good now. It’s fine. I am stronger than I have ever been."

When the actress was asked if there are any hard feelings. The actress replied, “Are there hard feelings like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects?" “Yeah, as of now, yes," Samantha replied.

Earlier this year, Samantha and Naga announced separation leaving their fans heartbroken. The separation rumours sparked when the actress dropped Naga Chaitanya’s family name Akkineni from her social media platforms.