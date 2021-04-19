Music director Shravan Rathod who is of Nadeem-Shravan fame, has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus. As per reports, his condition is said to be critical. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: India is going through a second wave of COVID-19 which seems even deadlier as the surge in the cases of infection are very high. Many politician, Bollywood celebs and other famous names have contracted the virus. Recently, the news came that popular music director Shravan Rathod, of Nadeem-Shravan fame, has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. And as per reports, his condition is said to be critical.

He has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, where he is put on a ventilator. Yes, as per ETimes, his doctor, Dr. Kirti Bhushan, told that the music composer's condition is not very sound and he is on ventilator support. According to the doctor, there has been a heart enlargement for which a group of specialists including physicians, cardiologists, and more are treating him.

Meanwhile, Shravan's friend and lyricist Sameer told ETimes that the music composer is also diabetic and that he has contracted some issue in his heart too. The music director is even going through problems in his lungs. Sameer said, "He has also developed heart issues, please pray to God almighty for his speedy recovery."

Meanwhile, on the workfront, the music director duo Nadeem-Sharavan was a hit pair in the 90s. The two rose to fame with their pathbreaking album Aashiqui which was released in 1990 and went on to become a classic. The film's songs are still remixed and heard because of the beautiful composition and melodies.

Apart from that, Nadeem-Shravan gave many blockbuster soundtracks to films, some of them are, Saajan (1991), Sadak (1991), Deewana (1992), Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Raja Hindustani (1996), Pardes (1997), Dhadkan (2000), Kasoor (2001), Raaz (2002) and more.

Well, coming back to Shravan Rathod's health, we wish the ace music director a speedy recovery.

