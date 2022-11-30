Nadav Lapid On The Kashmir Files Controversy: ‘Someone Needed To Speak Up In A Country Which Is Losing Its Ability To Speak’

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid’s controversial remarks on Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ at the recently concluded International Film Festival of India (IFFI Goa) has embroiled him in headlines. Heading the jury at the film festival, Nadav Lapid slammed the film as ‘vulgar’ and ‘propaganda’ driven.

Nadav Lapid’s remarks did not go down well with the Indian audiences. While several Israeli diplomats asked the filmmaker to apologize, others said that Nadav Lapid should be ‘ashamed’ of his remarks.

In an interview with a leading Israeli news outlet, Nadav Lapid opened up about his apprehensions and discomfort about his stand on ‘The Kashmir Files’. The IFFI jury head said that he said what he felt after seeing the film.

"It is not an easy position, because you are a guest, I am the president of the jury here, you are treated very nicely. And then you come and attack the festival. There was apprehension, and there was discomfort. I didn’t know what the dimensions would be, so I did it with some apprehension. Yes, I spent the day apprehensive. Let’s put it this way: I’m happy to be on my way to the airport now,” Nadav Lapid was quoted as saying in the interview as per a report in Hindustan Times.

Nadav Lapid said, "In countries that are increasingly losing the ability to speak your mind or speak the truth, someone needs to speak up. When I saw this movie, I couldn’t help but imagine its Israeli equivalent, which doesn’t exist but could definitely exist. So, I felt I had to, because I come from a place that is itself not reformed, and is itself on the way to these.”

In the concluding speech at IFFI Goa, jury head Nadav Lapid said that he felt “disturbed and shocked” to see ‘The Kashmir Files’ being screened at the film festival.

“All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’. It felt to us like a propaganda and vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival,” the filmmaker was seen saying in a viral social media clip.

“I feel comfortable to openly share this feeling with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion which is essential for art and life”, Lapid added in his remarks.