Nadav Lapid Apologises For His ‘Vulgar Propaganda’ Remark On The Kashmir Files: ‘I Didn’t Want To Insult Anyone’

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid has apologized for his ‘vulgar’ and ‘propaganda driven’ remarks about Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’. The controversial remarks were made during the closing ceremony of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Goa’s closing ceremony.

In an interview with CNN-News18, the IFFI Goa jury head has said that his aim was never to insult anyone. “I didn’t want to insult anyone, and my aim was never to insult people or their relatives, who have suffered. I totally totally totally apologize if that’s the way they interpreted,” the filmmaker said in his interview.

Earlier with an interview with an Israeli newspaper, Nadav Lapid had said that he felt it was his duty to speak out against the movie as the film was included in the festival’s lineup due to political pressure. “We learned that the film was pushed into the official competition of the festival, which is the largest in India, due to political pressure. So I feel that precisely as a foreigner who goes there, you have an obligation to say the things that the people who live there may have a harder time saying,” the filmmaker was quoted as saying.

Nadav Lapid added, “Making bad films is not a crime, but this is a very crude and very manipulative and very violent propaganda film.” Lapid admitted that he doesn’t know everything about the Kashmir conflict, he can recognise propaganda when he sees it. Citing the films of the Nazi propagandist Leni Reifenstahl, he added, “I promise you that if you had watched three random minutes of the film, the question would have been unnecessary.”

While Nadav Lapid maintained that the opinion was on behalf of the entire jury, Sudipto Sen, who was also part of the IFFI jury, reacted to the news by calling it Nadav’s ‘personal opinion’.

“Whatever has been said by IFFI 2022 Jury Chairman Mr. Nadav Lapid about the film Kashmir Files, from the stage of closing ceremony of 53rd IFFI was completely his personal opinion. In the official presentation of the Jury Board to the Festival Director and in the official Press Conference, where we 4 juries (the fifth jury had to leave for her personal emergency) were present and interacted with the press, we never mentioned anything about our likes or dislikes,” Sudipto Sen wrote in a tweet.