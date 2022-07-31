Nach Baliye To Return With Season 10; Shehnaaz Gill, Rupali Ganguly, Pratik Sehajpal To Participate

Nach Baliye is one of the most loved shows on the small screen. Over 9 season of the show has been broadcasted and now as per several reports, the 10th season of the show is set to be returned on the small screens. Further, the report also states that the show will be judged by Karisma Kapoor, Terence Lewis, and Vaibhavi Merchant.

As per a report in News18, the show is likely to go on-air from mid-October. Like earlier, Salman Khan will produce the show. However, the makers of the show are yet to make an official announcement regarding the show. The show last aired its 9th season from July 19 to November 3, 2019, on Star Plus.

The show was earlier judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan and hosted by Manish Paul and Waluscha De Sousa. The winner of the season was Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary.

“The script of the show has been written and approved after a month-long discussion between the channel and production. This time, the makers will bring Jodi of a celebrity face along with their fans, and they will contest the dance competition. Last year the concept was of ex-couples," a source close to the show was quoted as saying by News18.

“After auditions, the selected fans will be locked up and will be given a major task by the celebrities, and the one who proves themselves the biggest fan will share the dance floor."

Expected contestants on the show

Meanwhile, talking about contestants of the show then, the makers of the show have approached famous faces such as Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Rupali Ganguly, Pratik Sehajpal, and Mohsin Khan, confirmed the source close to the show.

About the show

The concept of the show relies on where popular celebrities compete against each other, and a series of dance challenges take place.

The couple impresses the judge, and the audience grabs the title of the show.