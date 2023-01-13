'Naatu Naatu': MM Keeravani Opens Up About What He Was Trying To Say During Golden Globes' Acceptance Speech

RRR music composer MM Keeravani is all over the moon after he won the Best Original Song Award at the 80th Golden Globes Award for the song Naatu Naatu from the 2022 hit film RRR. Keeravani recently stated that he wanted to thank his mother during the acceptance speech but couldn't finish it because of time restrictions. It is pertinent to note that the composer's mother passed away on December 12, the day the nominations for the prestigious award show were announced.

While opening up to UPI in a Zoom interview, Keeravani said, "That was the last good news I shared with her. She felt very happy and that was the last thing I told her before she passed away.” In addition, he said that January 10, the day of his Golden Globe award, also marked the 36th anniversary of the day he began his career as a K Chakravarthy trainee. He asserted that both dates held a lot of significance for him. “That’s what I wanted to convey further, but the time was up."

Keeravani created waves in the West after his song Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globes in the Best Original Song category. During his acceptance speech, he said on the stage, "Thank you very much HFPA for this prestigious award, the Golden Globe. I am very much overwhelmed by this great moment happening and I am very happy to share this excitement with my wife."

"It’s been an age-old practice to say that this award belongs to someone else, not me. So, I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this. But I am sorry to say that I am going to repeat that tradition because I mean my words," he further noted.

He asserted, "This award belongs to, in order of priority, my brother and director of the movie SS Rajamouli for his constant trust in my work and support. Mr Prem Rakshit, who animated the Naatu Naatu song, and without him this would not have happened. Kaala Bhairava, who had given wonderful arrangements for the song, and Mr. Chandrabose for his wonderful words as a lyricist. Mr Rahul Sipligunj along with Kaala Bhairava, who rendered the song with high energy. NT Ramarao and Ram Charan, who danced with full stamina for the song. Thank you all."

'Naatu Naatu' is without a doubt one of the songs that, globally, characterised 2022. People all across the world sought to replicate the steps and vigour of the original, and its choreography quickly became popular on social media.