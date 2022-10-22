Naane Varuvean OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Dhanush's Horror-Thriller

DHANUSH-starrer 'Naane Varuvean' is all set to release on the OTT platform after its successful theatrical run. Apart from Dhanush, the movie also stars Indhuja Ravichandran and Elli AvrRam in the lead roles. Dhanush was seen in a double role for the third time in this film.

This horror-thriller film is directed by Selvaraghavan and written by Dhanush himself.

Naane Varuvean: When and Where to Watch Dhanush's Horror-Thriller

Naane Varuvean will stream on Prime Video. Announcing the news, Prime Video wrote, "a war between the light and the shadow."

The movie will release on October 27.

Earlier, Elli talked about working with Dhanush and she was seen as Dhanush's wife in the film. She said, "It’s a surreal feeling to be in a film that has already gained much popularity prior to its release. The teaser has got a great response and I would absolutely love to share more details on my role with my fans but only time will tell! I’m happy to also see how everyone is loving mine and Dhanush's chemistry," she was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, on Dhanush's work front, he was last seen in Thiruchitrambalam. He was also seen in Netflix's English film 'The Gray Man', which also starred Chris Evan and Ryan Reynolds. The actor has announced the sequel of The Gray Man as well.

He will be seen in Vaathi and will essay the role of a teacher in the film. Vaathi is a bilingual film and will release in Tamil and Telugu. The movie also stars Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani and Samuthirakani. Vaathi will hit the theatres on December 2, 2022.

He is currently working on his period action film 'Captain Miller'. It is a big budgeted pan-India film and will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Sundeep Kishan has joined the star cast of Captain Miller and the movie is set in the Madras Presidency of the 1930s and 40s.