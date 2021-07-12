"My mom had a garments business. My brother was doing well. Her clothes and his machines got all burnt sometime ago, when my house caught fire. Sab kuch khatam ho gaya. We are just hand-to-mouth now," she said.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV shows Crime Patrol and Naamkaran actress Anaya Soni is undergoing severe health problem and requires a kidney transplant. The actress recently revealed that she is even facing a major financial issues due to the medical expenses.

In a recent interview with ETimes Anaya spoke about her health. She said, "I have been living on one kidney since 2015. My both kidneys had failed 6 years ago and my father donated a kidney to me. Suddenly, the donated kidney has deteriorated and I need a fresh kidney transplant. I never dreamt of such a situation when I was doing shows like 'Naamkaran' and 'Crime Patrol'."

She further added, "My mom had a garments business. My brother was doing well. Her clothes and his machines got all burnt sometime ago, when my house caught fire. Sab kuch khatam ho gaya. We are just hand-to-mouth now."

She even shared an Instagram video from the hospital updating fans and followers about her health. Anaya said that she wants to entertain people and get back to work.

On the work front, Anaya has worked in shows like 'Adalat' starring Ronit Roy, 'Crime Patrol', 'Naamkaran' and 'Ishq Mein Marjawan'. Apart from that the actress has also been featured in films like 'Take it Easy' and 'Hai Apna Dil Toh Awaara'. Meanwhile, before getting admitted to the hospital, she was shooting for a Telugu show 'Rudrama Devi'.

