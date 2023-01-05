Naai Sekar Returns OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Vadivellu’s Comeback Tamil Comedy

‘Naai Sekar Returns’ is all set to make its OTT debut this week. The film, which released theatrically on December 9, 2022, has been directed by Suraj.

Starring Vadivelu in the lead role, ‘Naai Sekar Returns’ also stars Sivaangi Krishnakumar, Anandaraj, Rao Ramesh, and Redin Kingsley. The film revolves around a petty criminal Naai Sekar, who kidnaps dogs belonging to the rich in order to collect a ransom. The criminal’s world turns upside down when he makes the critical mistake when he abducts the dog of a ruthless gangster.

Naai Sekar Returns is all set to OTT giant Netflix on January 06, 2023. The film will be released in four languages including, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Notably, ‘Naai Sekar Returns’ is a spin-off of Vadivelu's character in director Suraj's 2009-film ‘Thalai Nagaram’.

During an interview for ‘Naai Sekar Returns’, Vadivelu opened up about how he will never forget his experience of working with Kamal Haasan. The duo have collaborated for two films, including Singharavelan and Devarmakan. Both the films were released more than 30 years ago.

Vadivelu spoke about how he was just a budding comedian when he first worked with Kamal Haasan in ‘Singaravelan’. Though he had a small role in the movi, Kamal Haasan played the lead role in ‘Singaravelan’.

Shortly after, Kamal Haasan invited Vadivelu to play a role in his next film. “It’s normal for a big actor to say something like this to a small budding actor. So, I did not take it seriously. I thought big actors are used to forgetting about these promises and felt that it was just a formality,” Vadivelu said in his interview.

Vadivelu received a call from Kamal Haasan’s office a few weeks later, and told him that he has to play an important role of a servant in the film as his character was the turning point in the movie. “That day remains unforgettable to me till date,” the Tamil star added.