Naagin 6 To Go Off Air On THIS Date: Tejasswi Prakash’s Show To Have A Grand Finale, Details Revealed

Tejasswi Prakash’s superhit supernatural show, Naagin 6 is all set to end soon. The show, which has emerged as a TRP winner during its run of about a year, will finally be coming to an end.

According to reports, the makers of Naagin 6 are planning to end the show with a grand finale. The Ekta Kapoor production show will reportedly be culminating in the month of February.

"The creative team has the best plans for the finale of Naagin 6,” a report in Filmi Beat cited. The report further stated that the makers are approaching the previous seasons’ lead stars, including Rashmi Desai, Anita Hassandani and Surbhi Jyoti to appear on the show’s grand finale episode.

Recently, Naagin 6 star Maheck Chahal revealed that she was hospitalized for a few days after being diagnosed with Pneumonia. Taking to her social media account, the actor revealed the news.

“I have very recently recovered from Pneumonia, feeling much better and am finally resting at home. But I must say a big thank you to all my well wishers for your love and support. Your thoughts and prayers have gotten me through these times. I just need some time to rejuvenate with family by my side and then get back to entertaining you all,” the actor wrote in her Instagram post.

Several users took to her Instagram post to wish her a speedy recovery. One user wrote, “You are warrior ,,,you are able to phase these ups and downs .... get well soon beauty waiting to see u again on ITV soon lots of love and prayers speedy recovery.”

Another comment read, “Take Care!! Much love and prayers. Get well soon and be back in full glory.”