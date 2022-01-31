New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Colors Tv is returning with yet another season of Naagin that is Naagin 6. The wait for all the Naagin fans is finally over as, during the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale, none other than Salman Khan revealed the new 'Sarvashresth Naagin' for Naagin 6.

Fans for a long time now have been speculating the next Naagin lead ever since the makers of the show dropped its promo. Now, it has been revealed that Naagin of Naagin 6 is none other than Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash.

Check the announcement here:

Are you sssssserious!?😱



Kissssse pata tha ki Tejasswi

jungle se nikal ke Naagin ke roop mein dharti ko bachane wali hai?🐍



Comment ‘🐍’ to show your excitement!



Naagin 6, coming soon on Voot.#TejasswiPrakash#Voot #NonStopEntertainment #Naagin6OnVoot #Naagin6 pic.twitter.com/k0Y6LxADCi — Voot (@justvoot) January 30, 2022

Tejasswi who bagged the trophy for the 15th edition of Bigg Boss was announced the new lead of Naagin 6, the Ekta Kapoor's show. Not only Tejasswi but, another Bigg Boss contestant Simba Nagpal will also be seen in the next Naagin.

Whilst, the grand finale of BB 15, host Salman Khan announced Tejasswi's next venture and introduced her as 'Sarvashreshth Naagin'. The Naagin will battle a global crisis that is a threat to the survival of humanity.

Naagin 6 Promo:

Tejasswi did a stunning dance number which was filmed inside the BB house only. Also, Naagin 6 will feature Adaa Khan as the actress was seen in many photos on her social media.

Naagin 6 will see other stars cast such as Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, and Mahek Chahal. According to the promo of the Naagin 6, it is likely that the first episode of Naagin might air on Basant Panchmi.

For the lesser-known, the Naagin series have seen Surbhi Chandna, Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Nia Sharma, and Surbhi Jyoti as the lead of other seasons of Naagin.

Posted By: Ashita Singh