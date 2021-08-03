Surbhi Chandna is currently enjoying her vacation in Maldives where she was spotted in a snake-print bikini with a tag hanging on it. Here's how her fans reacted. Scroll down to watch the video and see pics.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular and good-looking faces on TV right now. The actress, not just onscreen but also on social media, keeps impressing her fans with her beauty. However, seems like this time Surbhi made a little mistake before stepping out in the sun on beach.

We are talking about the 'Ishqbaaz' actress' latest wardrobe malfunction. Yes, Surbhi who is currently enjoying her vacation in Maldives shared a few glimpses of her holiday through a video and pics on social media. And as we came across one of her latest posts, we realised that the actress underwent an 'oops' moment as she forgot to hide her tag which was hanging from her snake print bikini.

However, Surbhi came to know about it and mentioned it in her caption. While sharing her video, she wrote, "Good Times... Tan Lines... Some Human Errors while shooting the video 😬 the Bikini tags also couldn’t miss such a sight #beach #sand #sun #reelitfeelit #reelsinstagram"

Take a look at Surbhi Chandna's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

As soon as she dropped the video, some users on social media pointed out her malfunction and wrote in the comment section saying, "Love the location and that tag hanging". While many others were smitten by her HOT-BOD and dropped heart and fire emojis in comments.

Apart from the video, Surbhi recently dropped a few pictures of herself clad in a super-hot, pink, snake-print bikini. She captioned the series of images saying, "The Ocean Breeze Puts My Mind at Ease 😬... Soaking Up all the Maldives VIBES"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Isn't she looking sexy?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Surbhi Chandna shot to fame with shows like Ishqbaaz, Naagin 5, Sanjivani 2. and more.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal