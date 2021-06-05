TV actress Anita Hassanandani has come out in support of Pearl V Puri after he was arrested by Mumbai Police under POSCO Act for allegedly raping and molesting a minor girl.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Naagin 3 fame Pearl V Puri was arrested on Friday by Waliv Police in Vasai under POSCO Act for allegedly raping a minor girl. Along with the TV actor, five more people have been arrested by the police and are currently being interrogated.

As per ANI tweet, Mumbai Police was quoted saying, "Television actor, Pearl Puri has been arrested by Waliv and Mumbai police. He was arrested in connection with the rape of a minor. A case has been registered under Section 376 of IPC & POCSO Act."

According to a report in India Today, Pearl V Puri was arrested on Friday night after the victim and her family filed a case in the Malwani Police Station. The victim said that she was initially raped in a car and then, repeatedly raped by all the accused.

As soon as this news broke out, Anita Hassanandani, Pearl Puri's Naagin 3 co-star, took to her Instagram handle and spoke in his support. Sharing a picture with him, she wrote, "Woke up to some nonsensical news bout @pearlvpuri I know him! It is NOT true ... canNOT be true.... all lies. I’m sure there is more to it. And the truth will be out soon. Love you @pearlvpuri #ISTANDWITHPEARL."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani)

Pearl has been acting in daily soaps for over nine-year. He made his TV debut in 2013 with Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat. However, he rose to fame with Phir Bhi Na Maane Badtameez Dil and ever since then, there was no looking back for the actor. He went on to do Naagin 3, Naagarjuna Ek Yoddha and Bepanah Pyaar. His latest show was Brahmarakshas 2, in which he essayed the role of Angad Mehra.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv