New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi recently shared a video of her Japanese fans dancing to her hit dance number 'Naach Meri Rani' and we are hooked to it. Nora Fatehi collaborated with Guru Randhawa for the music video of the song Nach Meri Rani, which was released a month ago.

Nora's Naach Meri Rani song has not only impressed Indians but it has made it internationally and her Japanese fans have taken a liking to the song, too. The group named Asianz paid a special tribute to Nora by dancing to 'Naach Meri Rani'. The video caught Nora's attention and she shared it on her Instagram.

The song Naach Meri Rani is penned by Tanishk Bagchi and has been sung by Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi and it has made it to top chartbusters since its release. The song became so popular ever since its release that it already has over 120 million views on YouTube.

Nora Fatehi has given several hit item numbers to Bollywood like Rock the Party (Rocky Handsome; 2016), Kamariya (Stree; 2018), Dilbar (Satyameva Jayate; 2018), O Saki Saki (Batla House; 2019), and many others.

Recently, Nora posted pictures from her Diwali photoshoot and she was surely looking like she walked right out of the dream. She was wearing a gold and maroon velvet lehenga choli by designer Ashish Batra in the photoshoot.

In a recent interview to HT, Nora said that she doesn't want to be known as just "a girl who does item songs", but "I can also carry a role, too, which is very important if you want to last here."

Nora has also worked in Prabhudeva’s dance film Street Dancer 3D.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma