New delhi| Jagran Entertainment desk: The latest foot-tapping song of Guru Randhwa's Naach Meri Rani featuring Nora Fatehi is finally out. In the song, Nora is totally slaying her futuristic and robotic moves. The song is sung by Guru Randhawa and Nikita Gandhi and it is composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

In the music video, Guru Randhawa is seen working on his robot and while he is typing something on his computer his robot comes to life aka Nora Fatehi. In the video, Nora is slaying the leather jumpsuit outfit which she carried well with deep red straight hairdo.

Nora is seen burning the floor with the hook step of the song Naach Meri Rani and Guru Randhawa is looking dashing in the video as he is seen carrying a leather jacket and pants and he can also be seen grooving along with Street Dancer 3 actress.

In the second look of the video, Nora was seen in a silver sequined top with the matching thigh-high slit skirt. In this second look, she carried it with long lavender hair and was looking none less than an aqua girl.

The netizens are impressed the hook step and beats of the song and within minutes of the release of the song it has so far garnered 1,607,412 views.

One of the users said, "He's one such singer that opens his mouth and makes hit songs each time he sings"

Guru Randhawa said that "This is so so special for me. I wanna thank Bhushan sir, Om sir for giving me this opportunity to be in Naach Meri Rani. Our whole team loves you all for your love and support from day one.

Thanks, Nora, Tanishq, Nikitha, Bosco sir and my team at Tseries.

Naach Meri Rani is all yours now

Enjoy and play it loud"

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma