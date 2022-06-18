New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Tyler Sanders, known for his roles in 9-1-1: Lone Star with Rob Lowe and Fear the Walking Dead passed away at his home in Los Angeles. The teen star had a mysterious death and was just 18 years old at the time of his untimely demise. The cause of Tyler's death is still unknown. However, an investigation is underway.

According to a report in TMZ, Tyler's autopsy will be conducted that will help in revealing the cause of his death. Meanwhile, one of Tyler's representatives told the publication that people will remember the teen star as “a good kid who came from a good family".

Apart from working in 9-1-1: Lone Star with Rob Lowe and Fear the Walking Dead, Tyler was also seen in the Rookie as well as Just Add Magic season one. Further, the teen star kid bagged an Emmy nomination for his role in the Amazon series Just Add Magic: Mystery City.

Tyler's last Instagram post depicted him in a dapper blue suit. He had captioned it as, “Styling."

Take a look at the post:

As soon as the news of Tyler's went online, fans commented on his recent Instagram post. One user wrote, “Rip young soul….. My condolences to your family and friends" while another added, “Today is not a good day for me my heartaches and I’m in shock my condolences and prayers to the family."

Tyler first appeared on TV as a child version of main character Sam Underwood in an episode of AMC's 'Fear the Walking Dead.' The series centered around three friends who uncover a mystery cookbook full of recipes for food with magical properties, based on Cindy Callaghan's 2010 novel.

Sanders also starred alongside Kevin Sorbo in the 2019 film 'The Reliant'. Sanders finished filming a role in the feature film 'The Price We Play,' directed by Ryuhei Kitamura and starring Stephen Dorff.

(With ANI inputs)

