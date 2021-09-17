New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat on Friday supported Rhea Chakraborty and lashed out at people calling them misogynistic for blaming Chakraborty for the untimely and saddening demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Although Mallika avoided taking names, her statement seemed to be in favour of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty.



Mallika Sherawat, as quoted by SpotboyE said, “Last year there was a death of an actor and people in a very misogynistic way started blaming his girlfriend. Again it comes down to perception towards women, how we treat women. There was no proof that the poor girlfriend was involved, they started blaming her, manipulating her. The role social media is playing in all this thing. This is all-inclusive in our show Nakaab.”



Mallika Sherawat recently released the web series 'Nakaab' featuring Esha Gupta and Gautam Rode which is streaming on MX Player. When the actress was asked whether her upcoming series is inspired by the events that happened after SSR's death, Mallika said, “I don't want to take any names, but I would definitely say there are a lot of similar things.”



The trailer of the series was released earlier this month and the series revolves around the high-profile death of a leading actor. Last year, the entire Bollywood industry was shocked to the core when young and talented Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The actor allegedly committed suicide after which many blamed his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for his drastic step.



After the demise of Sushan Singh Rajput, his father KK Singh filed a complaint against actress Rhea. Later the actress along with her brother were questioned by ED, NCB, and CBI in connection with the case. Rhea was then arrested by the Mumbai police on a drug-related charge and was sent to Byculla Jail, where the actress spent almost a month.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen