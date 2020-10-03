New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shared a hard-hitting note on Friday in which she reacted to the ongoing happening in the country. The Pari actress wrote that ‘in our society, having a male child is viewed as a privilege’.

She further called it as a notion of a ‘myopic vision’. Taking to Instagram, Anushka wrote, “Of course, it’s no more privilege than having a girl child but the fact is that this so-called privilege has been viewed incorrectly and with an extremely myopic view. The only ‘privilege’ is that one has the opportunity to raise a boy in a way that he respects a girl. That’s your DUTY as a parent to society. So, don’t think of it as a PRIVILEGE.

“The gender of the child doesn’t make you privileged but it is actually the responsibility you owe to society to raise a boy so well that women feel safe and protected.

After the Hathras rape case, where a 22-year-old girl was allegedly raped, many Bollywood celebrities came forward and slammed those who considered women weak. Anushka too expressed her anger about the same and had written, "Barely any time has passed and we are hearing of another brutal rape!?! In which world do such monsters think they can do this to a young life. This is beyond comprehension, so distressing! Is there any fear in the minds of such men? How do we as a society put fear in them and protect our women.

Anushka is currently spending her gala time with her husband, Virat Kohli in Dubai, where the latest edition of Indian Premier League is being held. Last month, Anushka and Virat had announced that they are set to be parents for the first time. They will welcome their firstborn in January 2021.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma