'My Two Leos': Sonam Kapoor Shares Adorable Pic Of Anand Ahuja And Son Vayu, Calls Herself 'Forever Grateful'

Sonam Kapoor is currently vacationing in hills with her husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu. On Tuesday, the Khoobsurat actor headed to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable click of Anand strolling in the street, while he has Vayu in his arms.

"My two Leos. My whole. Last year was so special for us. A late wish to everyone but a very happy new year. Life is just getting better everyday. Thank you god , universe .. I’m forever grateful for my life and for everything that has been given to me. Everyday is truly phenomenal. #eveydayphenomenal #vayusparents #godsblessings #parentsblessings #2023," wrote Sonam in the caption.

Reacting to the post, Anand wrote in the comments section, "Sweeeeetest. Best role model & inspiration for our little Vayu. You amaze me everyday @sonamkapoor," while Maheep Kapoor dropped hearts to the post.

Earlier, Anand Ahuja also shared a loved-up post, thereby wishing everyone a 'Happy New Year'. He shared a throwback picture of Sonam and himself and it was from the time when they got to know about her pregnancy.

"Starting the year with a #throwback to exactly 1 year ago, Jan 1 2022 - just a handful of weeks after we found out @sonamkapoor was pregnant w Vayu. #VayusParents #EverydayPhenomenal #HappyNewYear," wrote the businessman.

Sonam welcomed her son Vayu in August. Anand and Sonam's father, actor Anil Kapoor, gave out treats to the media members waiting for Sonam to arrive as a way of marking the event. They also expressed their happiness to the policemen who had been waiting outside Anil's Juhu home.