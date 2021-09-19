Earlier, Shilpa also praised Shamita's efforts for sustaining in the Bigg Boss OTT house and cheered for her. The actress shared heartwarming videos of sister Shamita's moment inside the Bigg Boss OTTT house.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty welcomed sister Shamita Shetty home from the Bigg Boss OTT house. Shamita Shetty the second runner up came back home after completing the reality show.

Shilpa took to her Instagram and shared a picture where she can be seen sitting alongside Shamita Shetty. The actress captioned the post as “And my Tunki is back yaaay ♥️♥️ You not gonna be able to get out of this tight SQUEEZE @shamitashetty_official. Welcome home ♥️ #sisterlove #sister #bosslady #sistersquad (sic)," Shilpa looked gorgeous as she wore a blue outfit while Shamita can be seen sporting a red outfit. In one of the pictures, Shilpa can be seen giving Shammita a peck on the cheek.

Earlier, Shilpa also praised Shamita's efforts for sustaining in the Bigg Boss OTT house and cheered for her. The actress shared heartwarming videos of sister Shamita's moment inside the Bigg Boss OTTT house. She captioned the post as "My Tunki is in the Top 5 and I’m such a proud sister. Her honesty and dignity through this journey inside the #BiggBoss house make my heart swell with pride and I’m so happy to see her come into her own. YOU are already MY winner my darling. Hope you all make her the BIGG BOSS winner, #InstaFam. #ShamitasTribe, let’s make it happen! Head to my InstaStories to vote for @shamitashetty_official (sic)."

On the other hand, Shilpa also sent a touching video to Shamita on the Raksha Bandhan special episode, where she reminded Shamita about the strong bond both the sisters share. Shamita entered the Big Boss OTT house as a surprise contestant and turned out to be the second runner up of the game.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen