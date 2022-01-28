New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shweta Tiwari, who is facing legal trouble over her controversial comment "God is taking my bra size", during the promotion of her web show Show Stopper, in Bhopal, has issued an apology. The actress apologised for hurting the sentiments of people and further clarified that she made the statement 'referring to a colleague’s previous role'.

"It has come to my notice that a certain statement of mine referring to a colleague’s previous role has been taken out of context and has been misconstrued. When put in context, one will understand that the statement in reference to ‘Bhagwan’ was in context with Sourabh Raj Jain’s popular role of a deity. People associate character names to actors and hence, I used that as an example during my conversation with the media. However, it has been completely misconstrued, which is saddening to see. As someone who has been a staunch believer of ‘Bhagwan’ myself, there is no way that I would intentionally or unintentionally say or do any such thing that would hurt sentiments by and large."

It further added, "Hence, I would like to humbly apologise for the hurt that my statement has unintentionally caused to a lot of people."

During the press conference of their upcoming show, Sourabh was being teased for essaying the character of a 'bra-fitter' as in his previous shows, he had played the roles of Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva. Jokingly, Shweta also added, "Bhagwan se seedha bra fitter. Matlab jump toh dekho... Meri bra ka size 'bhagwan' le rahe hain."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shweta is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web show Show Stopper, which is based on the fashion world. Apart from Shweta, the show also features Sourabh Raaj Jain, Rohit Roy and Digangana Suryavanshi.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv