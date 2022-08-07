'My S*ex Life Not Interesting Enough': Taapsee Pannu Reacts On Not Being Invited To Karan Johar's Show KWK

Taapsee Pannu is one such actress who never shies away from speaking what's on her mind. Recently, 'Dunki' actor during the promotions of her upcoming thriller film 'Dobaaraa', stated that her s*x life is not interesting enough to be invited to 'Koffee With Karan'.

Yes! Taapsee while promoting her movie got candid and revealed the reason why she hasn't been invited to Koffee With Karan seasons yet. She along with the director of the film Anurag Kashyap were answering the questions from the media persons, adjacent to them director Karan Johar was promoting his chat show 'Koffee With Karan', which is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Taking note of that, a media person questioned the 'Thappad' actress why she never gets invited on Karan's chat show. In response to the question, the actor gave a hilarious answer and said, "My s*ex life is not interesting enough to be invited on Koffee with Karan."

The quote by Taapsee referred to the fact that 'K3G' director on every episode of his chat show discusses the s*ex lives of every celebrity, due to which he also faces a lot of backlash on social media.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Taapsee's next thriller 'Dobaaraa' was recently unveiled and gathered a massive response from the netizens for its out-of-the-box storyline.

'Dobaaraa' has opened at one of the most prestigious film festivals such as the London Film Festival and Fantasia Film Festival 2022, and has been received well by the audience. Taapsee came in as a surprise element through a TV screen. The audiences are stunned and are waiting to see where Taapsee's time-travelling story leads to.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is all set to hit the theatres on August 19, 2022. It marks Anurag and Taapsee's third collaboration after the 2018 hit 'Manmarziyaan' and biographical drama 'Saand Ki Aankh' (2019), on which he served as producer.

Apart from that, Taapsee will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki' alongside Shah Rukh Khan.