New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has managed to garner praises for her amazing work and has a number of fans in just two years of her Bollywood debut. Kedarnath actress who shares an amazing bond with her brother Ibrahim has finally shared some tips for her brother in interaction with ETimes.

In the interview, the actress said that her brother Ibrahim's humour is amazing and the only tip she would want to give him is that he should be an all rounded human being. Adding to that she said that the films are a beautiful business and Ibrahim would be lucky to make it there.

Sara also said that if he needs any advice in terms of acting or anything, there are many in the family, who he could turn up to. She also said that there are many bigger actors and stars who are more experienced than she is.

Love Aaj Kal 2 actress made her debut in the Bollywood industry in 2018 with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath. She has been a part of a number of films in the past two years. She was last seen in the film Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan.

Sara in an interaction with ETimes also said, "I don’t think meri aukat aayi hai abhi tak, ke main kisiko tips du, lekin main itna zarur boleungi ke life main alag alag cheezo ka anubhav karna bohot zaruri hai. Chahe woh education, chahe woh traveling ho, chahe woh baatein karna ho ya logo ko observe karna ho."

Her latest film Coolie No. 1 did not do good in showbiz and hasn't received any positive reviews. On the work front, Sara is busy shooting for her upcoming film Atrangi Re. In the film, she is starred opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush and is being helmed by Aanand L Rai.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma