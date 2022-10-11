My Mind & Me OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Selena Gomez's Documentary

Singer-actress Selena Gomez is all set to release her documentary 'Selena My Mind and Me' in which she will talk about her struggle with mental health. The documentary will also give insight into her life other than fame and stardom. She also shared the trailer of the documentary film on social media and announced her release date.

Sharing the trailer, she wrote, "Every breath, a breakthrough. In honour of #WorldMentalHealthDay I wanted to share the trailer for my documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. November 4 on @AppleTVPlus."

When and Where To Watch 'Selena Gomez My Mind And Me':

My Mind and Me will release on Apple Tv+ on November 4, 2022.

The documentary is directed by and produced by Alek Keshishian, who also directed Madonna: Truth or Dare.

The official synopsis reads, "After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light."

The trailer opens with Selena saying to be herself as no one cares about what she is doing. She also says she is grateful to be alive. Then we hear the new reading about her getting diagnosed with lupus, depression and anxiety and also talks about her mental breakdown.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was recently seen in the mystery-comedy show Only Murders in the Building. The show revolves around three strangers who come together to investigate a death in the apartment building they all live in. The show also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short and was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The series will soon return for the third season.