New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor-comedian Sugandha Mishra has finally opened up on her sudden exit from The Kapil Sharma Show. She was a part of the show for the first season in 2016 and now she has opened up on why she left the show and her plans about getting back on the show.

In an exclusive chat with KoiMoi, she said that after Sunil Grover left the show, many changes took place and the format of the show was changed entirely and they were not called again on the show. She added to it, "I was going with the flow and I feel my journey with the show halted there."

She said that after the fallout, she joined Sunil Grover's show Gangs Of Filmistaan and she further said that Sunil ji is a very good friend. Adding to that she said, "Sunil is a gem of a person. I enjoy working with him and there is a comfort level. I have done 2-3 shows with him. For Gangs of Filmistaan, the creative team called me and asked me if I wanted to be a part of the show. I have worked with the team before and the experience was nice so I joined the show."

Sugandha was also asked about her plans to return on The Kapil Sharma Show, to which she said that as of now, she does not have any plan to get back but it's not like she won't ever get back on the show.

She also said that right now, she is having a very hectic schedule and when the time and opportunity comes to her to get back on the show, she will get back on the show.

Currently, Sugandha is working on a new show for Flipkart named 'Prize Wali Paathshala'. She is also hosting a show 'Taare Zameen Par' on Star Plus.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma