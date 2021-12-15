New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: A day after filmmaker Karan Johar, his family, and staff tested negative for the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Bollywood celebrity released a statement giving clarification over the speculations around a dinner hosted by him- which reportedly got actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and others infected.

In his statement, Karan said that there were eight people invited to his home for dinner which could not be called a "party". He also asserted that he maintains all COVID-19 protocols at his home so it's not a COVID "hotspot" as well.

"My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of God we are all NEGATIVE! In fact I tested twice just to be safe and am negative. I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city...Salute to them," Karan's statement read.

"To some members of the media, I would like to clarify that a 8 people intimate gathering is not a "party"...And my home which we maintain strict protocols is certainly no "hotspot" of COVID. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and NO one would treat that pandemic lightly... My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts. Lots of love and safety to all," it added.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor had issued a statement saying that she and Amrita Arora had caught the virus at an "intimate" dinner gathering. "There was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on," the statement read.

The guests at Karan Johar's dinner included actor Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, her sister Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, and Seema Khan.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma