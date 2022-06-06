New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt often shares unseen pictures of his parents on social media. Now, on the birth anniversary of his father and late actor Sunil Dutt, Sanjay has shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. The father-son duo were seen together in the superhit film Munna Bhai MBBS in 2003, and the audience loved seeing them sharing the screen together. In this post as well, Sanjay has posted pictures from his film Munna Bhai MBBS.

Sharing the pictures, Sanjay wrote, "our belief and love helped make me who I am today. You were, are and will always be my hero. Happy birthday, Dad".

The scene showcased in the picture is one of the most emotional moments of the film, where the characters of Munna Bhai and his father reconcile after sorting out their differences. In the picture, we can see the father-son duo hugging each other.

A week ago, Sanjay shared a beautiful picture with his father. He wrote, "Through thick and thin, you were always there to guide and protect me. You were my strength, inspiration and support in every need... the best a son could ask for. You will always be in my heart Dad, I miss you!"

On the occasion of mother's day, Sanjay shared an unseen picture with his parents. He wrote, "Ma, you taught me all about hard work, patience, humility, kindness, forgiveness, understanding... and how to have fun along the way. Thank you will never be enough but, I'm thankful for having had you as my mother #HappyMothersDay to mine and to all the Mothers out there." In the picture, we can see Sanjay talking to his mother Nargis Dutt and Sunil Dutt can be seen looking toward the camera.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay's film Samrat Prithviraj recently hit the theatres. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood and Manushi Chillar. He was last seen in KGF Chapter 2 as an antagonist. He also starred in Toolsidas Junior, which is streaming on Netflix.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav