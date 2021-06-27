Proud owner Priyanka Chopra makes her first visit to her restaurant Son in New York with her close friends. Scroll down to know what she is enjoying

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global actress Priyanka Chopra was busy gorging on some delicious Indian delicacies as she visits her restaurant, Sona, in New York. Yes, you read that right, ditched her diet for a day, just to enjoy the food after taking a break from the 'Citadel' shoot in London. Sharing her happiness, the actress took to her social media handle and thanked her entire team of Sona for such a wonderful experience.

Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared the pics wherein she can be seen enjoying Paani puri, chicken pakora and dosa. As she made her way into the restaurant for the first time, the actress looked stunning in a blue-white striped shirt paired with bright yellow flared pants. In the pics, the actress even gave a glimpse of her private dining room, which is named after her i.e 'Mimi'.

The proud owner penned a heartwarming note thanking her team and expressing her happiness in seeing her restaurant growing. She wrote, "I cannot believe I’m finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City."

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has returned to the US after taking a break from Citadel's shooting. The actress is spending quality time with her husband Nick Jonas after shooting for months in London.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Matrix, starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on December 22, 2021.

