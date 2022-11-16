My Father Took His Qualities With Him: Babil Khan Reacts To Inheriting Irrfan Khan's Acting Skills

IRRFAN Khan's son Babil Khan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film 'Qala'. The actor impressed the audience with his acting skills in the trailer of Qala, where he essayed the role of a singer. At the trailer launch of Qala, Babil talked about being under pressure and the qualities of his father Irrfan he would like to have.

The star cast of Qala began shooting for the film in 2020 and Babil revealed that he was under pressure at that time.

“Two years ago, when we were shooting, that time also the pressure was there. It would overwhelm me, it would scare me but now it motivates me to do better and work. The definition of pressure has changed now,” he said.

Talking about the qualities of his father Irrfan he would like to imbibe, Babil simply said, "Mere father ki jo khoobiyan thi woh leke chale gaye, ab mein apni khoobiyan explore karunga."

“One of my close friends has been an assistant to Anvita and even before I read the script, I wanted to do the film. I never had second thoughts about it and was ready to audition. It was the time baba had passed away and I was broken and vulnerable. When I reached Clean Slate Filmz, they made me feel so safe,” Babil said talking about his debut.

Sharing the trailer, Netflix wrote, "The innocence in her voice is only matched by the pain in her eyes. We are already preparing ourselves to experience the rollercoaster of emotions that is Qala, come 1st December. Streaming only on Netflix."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Qala stars Tripti Dimri, Babil Khan, Amil Sail, Varun Grover, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma and Ashish Singh.

The official synopsis of Qala reads, "Set in 1940s Kolkata, Qala chronicles the complicated relationship between a young singer and her mother. Will all her sacrifices be worth the success she gets?"

The movie will stream on Netflix from December 1.