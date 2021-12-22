New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Atrangi Re' is all set to hit the theaters on December 24, 2021, and the actress is going above and beyond to promote her upcoming film. Just two days before the release of the movie, Sara has penned a heartwarming note for her co-actor Dhanush. On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram profile and described Dhanush as the "most inspiring actor, most supportive friend and most helpful team player."

Sharing three stills featuring herself and Dhanush from the film, Sara wrote, "Most inspiring actor, most supportive friend, most helpful team player, and most importantly my dearest Vishu" and added: "I cannot imagine this journey without your selfless help, constant motivation and of course your delicious sapda (a south Indian dish). Thank you for making this already most special journey for me forever unforgettable."

At the end of the post, Sara signed off with a reminder about the film's release: "2 days to go." Atrangi Re will premiere on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar starting December 24.

The storyline of the movie revolves around Vishnu and Rinku, who agree to dissolve their marriage after he was forced to marry her. Later both the characters shift to Vishnu's hometown and end up developing feelings for each other. The movie takes a turn when Akshay Kumar makes his entry who also loves Rinku. However, Sara (Rinku) can't decide between Akshay and Vishnu.

Atrangi Re was announced in 2020, and this will be Dhanush's second film with Aanand L Rai after the 2013 film Ranjhanaa. This will be the first time when Akshay Kumar will share the screen space with Sara and Dhanush. The film is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape Of Good Films.

