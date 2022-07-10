'My Dearest Salman Bhau': Riteish Deshmukh Drops BTS Pics With Salman Khan From His Directorial Debut 'Ved'

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is all set to make his directorial debut with the Marathi film 'Ved', in which superstar Salman Khan will have a cameo. Salman Khan also had a cameo role in Riteish's Marathi debut film in 2014. Now, the actor has shared some behind the scene pictures with Salman and expressed his gratitude to him for supporting him.

In these pictures, Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh can be seen filming their scenes together and can also be seen having fun on the sets.

First, Riteish gave his good wishes to his fans on the day of Ashadi Ekadashi. He also shared his experience of working on his directorial debut. He wrote, "As we celebrate Ashadi Ekadashi, I wish you all a life filled with happiness, love and prosperity. On this auspicious day, it thrills me to say that with your kind blessings I have completed filming my first directorial Marathi movie ‘वेड’ (Madness, Crazy, Passion). This road had its own challenges but when you are surrounded with people that have your back, forward is the only way you can go."

Then, he thanked Salman Khan for supporting him. For the unversed, Salman Khan will be seen in Riteish's directorial debut. He wrote, "One such person is my dearest ‘Salman Bhau’ @beingsalmankhan, I have no words to express my gratitude for the grace and kindness he has shown towards Genelia and me. He was part of my debut marathi film ‘Lai Bhaari’ and now he is a part of my debut directorial film वेड. Love you Bhau."

Ritesh shared some other pictures with Salman Khan from the film set as well.

Ved will also be the Marathi film debut of Riteish's wife and actress Genelia D'Souza. Earlier, Genelia had a cameo appearance in a song in Riteish's 2014 Marathi film Lai Bhaari. The couple is currently shooting for their film 'Mister Mummy'.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will star in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He will return for the third instalment of the Tiger franchise, along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He will also have a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.