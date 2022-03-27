New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan, has set the internet ablaze and left his fans awestruck after sharing a picture of his chiselled body in his upcoming film Pathaan. Now, SRK's daughter Suhana Khan has shared the same post, and jot down a special note for her father.

Suhana, who restricts her Instagram post for special occasions, took to her Insta profile and shared the same picture of SRK wherein he is showing off his eight-pack abs, long hair, and rustic look.

Sharing the picture, the star kid wrote, "Uhhh my dad is 56...we are not allowed excuses."

Take a look at Suhana Khan's post here:

Earlier on Saturday, Shah Rukh Dropped the first look of himself from his much-anticipated film 'Pathaan'. Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh posted a picture where he can be seen shirtless and is flaunting his 8 packs-abs.

Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge... Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga...."

Take a look at Shah Rukh's post here:

Soon after the post was uploaded, fans spammed the comment section of the post with heart and fire emojis. One of the users wrote, "I'M SPEECHLESS SIR," while others dropped heart and fire emojis.

Talking about Pathaan, then the film features John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, and the trio is recently in Spain for shooting. Earlier several pictures from the sets of Pathaan went viral on the internet, which showed Deepika in stunning in a yellow monokini while SRK sported his chiselled body.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is scheduled to hit the big screens in January 2023.

Suhana, on the other hand, is also all set to make her first Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, co-starring Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda. A few days ago, several pictures from the set went viral where Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and Suhana can be seen hanging out together. The film will release on Netflix.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen