My Best Friend’s Exorcism OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Horror Film

With a bunch of new titles set to stream on OTT platforms this weekend, Amazon Prime Video too has announced a string of original films that will air on its digital platform.

‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism‘, an Amazon Prime Video original film, will be released on its OTT platform on September 30 worldwide, including in India. The film is based on the themes of friendship, horror and the supernatural. Based in 1988, the story chronicles the tale of two best friends, who are tested when one of them begins to act out weird. Soon, they become suspicious of being possessed by an evil spirit and what happens next is what forms the crux of the film.

The film stars Stars Elsie Fisher, Amiah Miller and Rachel Ogechi Kanu, the film has been directed by Damon Thomas and is based on a 2016-book by the same name.

The horror-thriller is produced by Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Christopher Landon and also stars Cynthia Evans and Christopher Lowell in pivotal roles.

Recently, Amazon Prime Video announced its new film, ‘Ram Setu’. Starring Akshay Kumar and Jacuqline Fernandez in the lead roles.

Akshay Kumar took to his social media profiles to share a special glimpse of the world of Ram Setu. “The first glimpse of ‘Ram Setu’… just for you. Made this with a lot of love, hope you like it. #RamSetu. October 25th. Only in Theatres worldwide,” wrote Akshay on Twitter.

‘Ram Setu’ has been directed by ‘Parmanu’ and ‘Tere Bin Laden’ fame Abhishek Sharma and will see Akshay Kumar play the role of an archaeologist and investigate the nature of ‘Ram Setu’, also known as the ‘Adam’s Bridge’. The film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev in pivotal roles.

The film will clash at the box-office with Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Thank God’. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh.