New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu just welcomed another family member and they have become parents to the third child. Teejay gave birth to their child in Canada and her husband announced the happy news on his Instagram account.

Taking to Instagram, Karanvir shared a video in which he is holding his newborn in his arms and he was giving all the grinning look while he is holding his angel in his arms, his two daughters Bella and Vienna were also cheering up they welcomed their little sister. Not only this, but Karanveer also pen a heartfelt note and wrote, "I can't even imagine the bolt of happiness that is going thru my veins...I can't help but believe that I'm a father of 3 girls....yahooooo! Life can't get better than this, imagine ruling the world with these 3 Queens in my life... Thank you God for all these angels in my life. I'll take the best care of them, coz they are my

#teendeviyaan

My #laxmi #saraswati #parvati

.

.

.p.s. u can call me #charlie coz there's are my 3 angels

My #alpha #chi & #omega ."

As soon as the actor shared the video on Instagram, his friends from the television industry started pouring congratulatory messages on his Instagram. Jay Bhanushali commented, 'Congratulations bro. My God, I can imagine the excitement so happy to see this post. Lots of blessings to all the three devis.' Mahhi Vij also showered love. Drashti Dhami went, 'Awwwwwwww congratulations,' while Arjun Bijali was all hearts and congratulated the duo.

Actor Gauahar Khan who is set to tie knots with choreographer Zaid Darbar also commented and said, "Congratulations. God bless you guys."

Earlier, Karanvir shared a video before the arrival of the third child on Instagram and wrote, "love mera hit hit” Good news anytime soon. Ladka ho ya ladki I’m going to be lucky.”

Before the delivery of the child, Teejay wrote on Instagram that even though it is legal to find the gender of the baby in Canada, the couple had avoided finding it out. She wrote, "So we don’t know if it’s a boy or girl. In Canada, we’re allowed to find out but we wanted to keep it a surprise. And really, it doesn’t matter. However, I am a little nervous - I don’t know how to handle boys! I only know how to raise girls! And three little girls would be so sweet - my little girl gang!”

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma