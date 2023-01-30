‘Murder Mystery 2’ Trailer: Jennifer Aniston Stun Fans In Manish Malhotra’s Ivory-Hue Lehenga | Watch

Netflix dropped the first official trailer of the much-awaited murder-comedy 'Murder Mystery' sequel bringing back the iconic on-screen couple Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston back in action. 'Murder Mystery 2' will be released on March 31 on Netflix.

In 'Murder Mystery 2' Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler can be seen running a struggling private eye agency when their old friend 'the maharaja' gets kidnapped at his wedding after getting a lavish Indian wedding invitation leaving them in a pool of murder mystery and middle of an international abduction.

With the release of its official trailer, Indian fans were taken aback as Jennifer Aniston stunned everyone in a beautiful ivory-hue lehenga designed by famous Indian designer Manish Malhotra.

'Murder Mystery' was released in 2019 following the tale of Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler's European vacation to refresh their marriage. The part-one was massively successful and was streamed by over 30 million accounts in just three days and became Netflix's most popular release of 2019.

The sequel cast of the film includes Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Adeel Akhtar, Mark Strong, John Kani, Kuhoo Verma, Jodie Turner-Smith, Tony Goldwyn, and more. The film is directed by Jeremy Garelick and is written by James Vanderbilt with Garelick providing the required revisions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler bankrolled the film which is released under the banner of Happy Madison Productions and Echo Films, and Tripp Vinson.