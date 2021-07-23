Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta is not reporting on the sets, even the storyline is not being written around her.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV actress Munmun Dutta, popularly known as Babita Ji of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been in the news ever since she got embroiled in the 'Bhangi comment' controversy. Now a new report is doing rounds that she might quite the popular TV show. Yes, you read that right! As per a report in SpotBoyE, the actress is not reporting on the sets of TMKOC. Even the storyline is not being written around her.

Lately, the set of TMKOC temporarily shifted out of Maharashtra for the shooting due to the Maharashtra government's rules after a spike in COVID-19 cases. Due to this reason, Munmun Dutta ruled out herself from the Daman crew. However, in June, the set of TMKOC shifted back to Mumbai, and ever since then, she has not reported on the set.

A source was quoted saying to SpotboyE, "Munmun has not reported to the sets ever since she got embroiled in the 'Bhangi' comment controversy. And there is a strong buzz that she may even decide to leave the show soon."

Well, if this news turns out to be true then, it can be touted as a big blow to TMKOC as she is one of the most popular characters of the Hindi sitcom. After Disha Vakani, she is the most popular female character of the show, and with her exit, viewers might lose interest.

For unversed, in May, Munmun got embroiled in a controversy for using the word 'Bhangi' in one of the videos on her YouTube channel. Her Bhangi comment gave rise to an uproar on all social media platforms, and netizens started trending #ArrestMunmunDutta. However, soon after the uproar, she issued a public apology on her social media handle and deleted the video from her channel. Even after apologising, several FIRS were filed against her in different cities, including Bhopal.

