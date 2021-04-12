Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the film Coolie No.1 in which she was starred opposite Varun Dhawan. Apart from this, she has several lined up projects including Atrangi Re

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Sara Ali Khan never fails to entertain her fans. Be it with her scintillating pictures or with her goofy videos, she knows how to keep her fans hooked. Sara is currently in Kashmir and she is enjoying her vacation with her mother, Amrita Singh. To entertain her fans, Sara is back with her 'Namaste Darshako' series. In the picturesque location of Kashmir, Sara turned television reporter and she reported from there as she was interacting with her fans.

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared the video with the caption, that read, "Namaste Darshako Watch Sara Bako Out of shame mommy will face Dhako But my dear Darshaks Kriypa phone Mat Rakho"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

In the video, Sara and her mother were donning warm jackets and they were in the ropeway. After this, they both finally reached the top and were seen sitting on a snowmobile. Well, what went unnoticed was Sara's rhyming game. And it wouldn't be wrong to say that she just nailed it.

As soon as she shared the video, fans started bombarding the comment section with a laughing face and heart emojis. One of the users wrote, "hahaha omgg so cute."

Another user wrote, "hahaha please ya sara stop it noo."

Yet another wrote, "ohh godd. i can't even. hahaha..."

Earlier, Sara shared a picture with her brother Ibrahim in which the brother duo sister was looking adorable. Ibrahim donned a blue puffer jacket. On the other hand, Sara was nailing the fashion game as she carried a grey turtle neck sweater with black jeans. She shared the photo with the caption, that read, "The chosen frozen."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in the film Coolie No.1 in which she was starred opposite Varun Dhawan. Apart from this, she has several lined up projects including Atrangi Re in which she will share the screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma