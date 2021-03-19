As Mumbai Saga has made its way on big screens, the film is creating a buzz on social media. Netizens are heaping praises for the film and the actors as well.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! Sanjay Gupta's highly anticipated film Mumbai Saga starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in lead has released in theatres. Based on true events, the film unfolds the story of Amartya Rao, a commoner-turned-gangster. From brutal gang wars to lawlessness he did all to rule the underworld of Mumbai. However, his mission starts fading when Inspector Vijay Savarkar pledges to arrest Amartya for his deeds. Full of bloody face-offs, the film is high on drama, action and thrill.

As Mumbai Saga has made its way on big screens, the film is creating a buzz on social media. Netizens are heaping praises for the film and the actors as well. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "Action-packed entertainer with powerful dialogue... #JohnAbraham terrific, #EmraanHashmi impactful, #MaheshManjrekar, #AmolGupte superb... First hour razor-sharp, second half good... Mass entertainer! #MumbaiSagaReview"(sic)

Another user wrote, "Perfect Action Movie to kickstart 2021 #JohnAbraham #EmraanHashmi nailed it and dialogues made it top notch entertainer. Superhit Blockbuster Enjoy in the Cinemas. Worth to single penny."(sic)

#MumbaiSagaReview

Rating: 🌟🌟🌟🌟

Perfect Action Movie to kickstart 2021#JohnAbraham #EmraanHashmi nailed it and dialogues made it top notch entertainer. Superhit Blockbuster

Enjoy in the Cinemas. Worth to single penny. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NLjCcUqFYe — Aman Rao (@_amanrao) March 19, 2021

Here have a look at reactions:

MOVIE REVIEW- Movie can be remembered for its Power packed punch and dialogue, #JohnAbraham excel in is his dialogue delivery , #EmraanHashmi is prefect choise for the role. @TheJohnAbraham @emraanhashmi

Must experience this movie in theatre. #MumbaiSagaReview 👍👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/pCZeA1eWK6 — Chetan Pohkar (@c_pohkar) March 19, 2021

@SunielVShetty in #Kaala @rajinikanth costume as Sada Anna aka Vardha Bhai the king of kings of Bombay dons nurturing new dons how to become powerful dons. #MumbaiSaga #MumbaiSagaReview @TheJohnAbraham @Deepak11412544 — KaulTheKing (@kaultheking) March 19, 2021

#MumbaiSaga #MumbaiSagaReview Sanjay Gupta who gave us Kaabil and other classics is clueless in making #MumbaiSagaReview and @TheJohnAbraham has a stiff face, @prateikbabbar @MsKajalAggarwal limited screen space. Just @emraanhashmi entry and its interval. — KaulTheKing (@kaultheking) March 19, 2021

Meanwhile, experts are predicting low box-office collection as several cities in India are under COVID-19 restrictions amid the rise in coronavirus cases. Also, the film has clashed with YRF's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor.

Mumbai Saga is helmed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. Apart from Emraan and John, the film also stars Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar and Amole Gupte in pivotal roles.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv