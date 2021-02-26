The film is set in the 80 and 90s showcasing the change that took place in Mumbai. John wants to rule the underworld in Bombay, while on other hand Emraan Hashmi has taken a vow to kill him.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! After a long wait, the makers of Mumbai Saga starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in lead have released the trailer. Inspired by true events, the action entertainer is surely going to keep the viewers on the edge of the seats.

The trailer opens with John Abraham shouting in the busy streets of the market, "Jisne bhi hafta diya agla hath uska katega" followed by John's fierce fight with goons. John who is essaying the role of gangster Amaryta Rao wants to rule the underworld in Bombay. The film is set in the 80 and 90s showcasing the change that took place in Mumbai.

On the other hand, Emraan Hashmi has taken a vow to eradicate all Amartya Rao. The actor in a never-seen-before avatar as a no-nonsense cop is going to leave you all amazed with his action sequence.

Sharing the trailer, Emraan Hashmi took to his Twitter handle and captioned the video as, "Meri Goli Se Bachne Ke Liye Amartya Rao Ko Baar Baar Khushkismat Hona Padega. Aur Mujhe, Sirf *Ek Baar*"

Here have a look:

Meri Goli Se Bachne Ke Liye Amartya Rao Ko Baar Baar Khushkismat Hona Padega.

Aur Mujhe, Sirf *Ek Baar*..



Presenting the trailer of *Saga* of the year!https://t.co/ce4MUqzmwf#MumbaiSaga TRAILER OUT NOW,

film IN CINEMAS on 19th March, 2021. — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) February 26, 2021

After watching the trailer we can say that the nail-biting action sequence in the film is going to keep the viewers engaged till the end.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv