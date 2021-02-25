After the teaser release, makers of Mumbai Saga starring Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham in lead are going to unveil the trailer tomorrow. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After creating a buzz among movie-buffs with the teaser of Mumbai Saga, the makers are all set to release the trailer tomorrow. Helmed by Sanjay Gupta, the film stars an ensemble cast of Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover, Kajal Aggarwal, among others.

Sharing the news with the fans, Emraan Hashmi took to his Instagram handle and along, with the new poster, wrote, "The one who wants to RULE at all costs Vs The one who wants to STOP him, no matter what #MumbaiSaga begins in cinemas on 19th March TRAILER OUT TOMORROW!"

Here have a look:

According to the teaser released on Wednesday, the film sounds promising. John essays the role of a Mumbai gangster Amartya Rao, while Emraan Hashmi as the no-nonsense cop. After seeing the teaser, one can say that the chor-police chase will keep you all at the edge of the seat.

Here check out the teaser:

Meanwhile, Indian music composer Yo Yo Honey Singh also took to his Instagram and announced the release date of the first song of Mumbai Saga. Taking to his social media handle he wrote, "Put on those dancing shoes and tayyari kar lo with full zor..Kyunki ab machega #MumbaiSaga aur mera shor..#ShorMachega out on 28 Feb"

Here have a look:

Talking about the film, Mumbai Saga is set in the 80s-90s era. The film will showcase the changing faces of Mumbai, that is, from mills to malls to high rise buildings.

The film went on the floors in August 2019. However, the shooting came to a standstill in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The filming resumed in June 2020 only after the central government removed the restrict actions.

The film helmed by Sanjay Gupta will be produced under the banner of T-Series. Mumbai Saga also stars Ronit Roy, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Amole Gupte and Samir Soni in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on March 19 in theatres.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv